TCS share price expectations for tomorrow: How Q2 results 2026 will impact Tata stock on Friday 9th Oct? Expert decodes

TCS share price prediction post Q2: Tata Consultancy Services marginally beat the Street estimates after reporting its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27 on Thursday, October 8. The Tata Group’s flagship IT software services provider reported a slightly higher-than-expected September-quarter revenue. With TCS Q2 result out today, all eyes are on how the IT stock will perform in the next trading session, i.e. on Friday, October 9.

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TCS share price stock can see a slightly positive opening on Friday followed by range-bound movement throughout the day, according to Tushar Badjate, Director, Badjate Wealth1 Pvt. Ltd.

TCS Q2 result: How the IT stock is expected to perform on Friday, October 9? For Friday, Tushar Badjate is “not expecting fireworks”. He believes that the stock may see flat to slightly positive opening.

“Technically, ₹2,000 is the level I'm watching. The stock found support there after the August fall. If it holds, ₹2,250 to 2,300 is possible over the next few months. For Friday, I'd expect it to trade somewhere between ₹2,080 and ₹2,200,” he explained.

TCS Q2 result review: Profit beat, deals held up, but growth didn’t just show up TCS Q2 profit came in better than what the Street was expecting, Badjate noted, highlighting the company’s order book as one of the key positives. The IT heavyweight has signed $9.6 billion of deals in a quarter where the West Asia situation had clients holding back.

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AI emerges as bright spot, but investors must read between the lines The Mumbai-headquartered firm's AI momentum remained strong, with annualised AI revenues now exceeding $3 billion, and it has crossed 10% of total revenue. But AI is not adding to the business yet, rather it is eating into the older business, Badjate pointed out.

“TCS does roughly $7.6 billion of revenue a quarter. A 0.5% growth adds only about $38 million. In the same quarter, annualised AI revenue went up by $500 million, which works out to about $125 million for the quarter. So AI added around $125 million, while total revenue grew by only $38 million. Which means the non-AI business actually shrank by $85 to 90 million in one quarter,” added the expert.

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Can TCS Q2 result turn the table for IT stock? Growth in AI business is one of the key triggers for a re-rating, according to Badjate who believes that there can be a re-rating when “AI growth becomes bigger than the decline in the legacy business.”

“You'll see that overall constant currency growth gets back to 4 to 5% a year. AI is already 10% of revenue and growing close to 20% a quarter. At this pace, it could be a fifth of the business in six to eight quarters. That's when it starts adding to growth instead of replacing it,” explained Badjate.