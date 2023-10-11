TCS share price: Experts unveil this strategy ahead of buyback, Q2 results announcement
TCS share price may witness rebound from support levels, in case there is profit booking in the mid-cap IT stock after Q2 results 2023
TCS share price: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have been in uptrend since early morning deals. TCS shares price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3,650 apiece on NSE, logging near one per cent intraday gain in near one hour of stock market's opening bell. As IT giant is going to declare buyback of shares today along with its Q2 results 2023, market experts are advising fresh investors to wait for the declaration of Q2FY24 resuls as market is expecting muted to flat quarterly numbers from the Indian IT major.
