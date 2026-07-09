TCS share price falls 2% ahead of Q1 results 2026. Should you buy or sell?

TCS Q1 results 2026: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, is set to kick off the FY27 earnings season on July 9. Investors will closely monitor not only the company's quarterly performance but also its commentary and guidance, which are expected to offer insights into the outlook for the broader IT sector.

Ahead of the announcement, the TCS share price fell as much as 1.87% to ₹2,017.50 per share on the NSE on Thursday, 9 July.

TCS Q1 results 2026 preview Analysts expect the June quarter performance to remain muted, but believe management's commentary on AI adoption, deal wins, hiring, margins, and demand outlook will carry greater significance than the quarterly financials. The company's earnings update is also expected to set the tone for the broader IT earnings season, as other major players are scheduled to announce their results in the coming weeks.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the upcoming financial results are expected to be subdued due to a cautious global demand environment and a continued slowdown in discretionary IT spending, particularly within the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and retail sectors.

“While the ramp-up of large contract wins and a healthy order pipeline should support modest sequential revenue growth, the conversion from contract signatures to actual revenue will likely remain slow as clients elongate their decision-making cycles amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Year-on-year growth is projected to look healthier on paper, aided significantly by the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, though constant-currency growth will remain muted as a reflection of restricted technology budgets across key markets,” Srivastava said.

She further noted that operating margins should hold largely stable quarter-on-quarter as companies benefit from improved employee utilisation, cost-optimisation initiatives, and operating leverage from executing large deals, though these gains face headwinds from annual wage hikes, aggressive pricing competition, and heavy investments in artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, market focus will specifically centre on AI strategy and monetisation—including progress in agentic AI, generative AI adoption, and pipeline contributions—alongside fiscal year 2027 hiring plans, fresher recruitment targets, and the long-term impact of AI automation on overall workforce requirements.

TCS share price - Should you buy or sell ahead of Q1 results 2026? Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, believes that TCS is trading at multi-year lows, and the multiple has compressed to a zone where any positive surprise on deal wins and margin can trigger a sharp reversion.

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“The absence of surprise keeps the sector overhang intact. The stance on the aggregate IT sector stays cautious given the structural growth-versus-valuation mismatch. TCS-specific price action into the print now depends more on the concall commentary than on the printed numbers themselves,” Dasani said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, while remaining bullish on the stock, said, “At current levels, the valuations appear attractive; however, the industry's outlook remains a key monitorable. A clearer assessment will be possible once there is more visibility on earnings performance and future growth prospects.”