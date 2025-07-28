TCS share price falls 2% on plans to cut 12,000 jobs; Nifty IT index down over 1%

TCS share price: Shares of IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined nearly 2% in early trade on Monday after the Tata group firm announced plans to reduce its global workforce by 2% in FY26.

TCS shares slipped as much as 1.69% to ₹3,081.20 apiece on the BSE, emerging as one of the top laggards in the Nifty IT index. Peers Infosys and Wipro also dropped over 1% each, dragging the Nifty IT index down 1.6%.

TCS Layoff Plans India’s largest software services exporter, TCS, plans to cut 12,261 roles in FY2025-26, primarily impacting employees in middle and senior management. As of June 30, 2025, the company’s total headcount stood at 6,13,069, having added 5,000 employees during the April–June quarter.

The workforce reduction is part of TCS’s strategy to become a “future-ready organisation,” with an increased focus on AI deployment and market expansion.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Moneycontrol, CEO and MD K Krithivasan clarified that the layoffs are not due to lower personnel requirements but rather due to skill mismatches and challenges in employee deployment. “We will continue to acquire and train high-quality talent. This is more about the feasibility of deployment,” he said.

The move comes weeks after TCS changed its employee bench policy, requiring staff to maintain at least 225 billable days annually and limiting time on the bench to less than 35 days.

TCS’ attrition rate rose to 13.8% on a last-twelve-month (LTM) basis as of June 2025, slightly higher than 13.3% in the previous quarter. The company’s CFO noted that attrition had reached a concerning level and emphasised a renewed focus on retaining top-level talent, which is difficult to replace through fresh hiring.

TCS, on July 10, posted a consolidated net profit growth of 4.38% in the first quarter of FY26 to ₹12,760 crore from ₹12,224 crore in the previous quarter ended March 2025. TCS’ consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY26 decreased 1.6% to ₹63,437 crore from ₹64,479 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue in dollar terms dropped 0.6% to $7,421 million from $7,465 million.

At the operational level, EBIT during the June quarter declined 0.6% QoQ to ₹15,514 crore, while EBIT margin expanded by 30 bps to 24.5% from 24.2%, QoQ. TCS board declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share.

TCS Share Price Performance TCS share price has significantly underperformed the benchmark indices. The stock has declined 10% over the past one month and over 23% in the last six months. On a one-year basis, TCS shares are down 30%, while delivering a modest return of just 33% over the past five years.

At 9:40 am, TCS share price was trading 1.25% lower at ₹3,095.25 apiece on the BSE.