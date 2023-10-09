TCS share price hits 52-week high on buyback of shares. Experts see more rise

TCS share price: After announcement of proposal for buyback of shares on 11th October 2023 board meeting, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals on Monday. TCS share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3,679 per share on NSE, which is its new 52-week high as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, this rally in TCS shares can be attributed to the recent exchange filing of the Indian It ginat. In its exchange filing last week, the Indian IT major had informed Dalal Street bourses that its board of directors is going to consider and approve buyback of shares in its board meeting scheduled on 11th October 2023. They said that TCS share price is looking bullish on chart pattern and it may go up to ₹3,800 per share levels in near term.

TCS share price outlook Speaking on the reason for rise in TCS share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “TCS share price is rising due to announcement of buyback of shares. Thoguh TCS buyback price is not announced yet, market is expecting it to be around ₹4,300 to ₹4,500 per share. Market is expecting TCS buyback size to the tune of ₹18,000 crore."

Profitmart Securities expert maintained that medium to long term movement would depend upon the kind of Q2 results TCS announces on 11th October 2023. However, he maintined that the stock may given more upside in near term.

TCS share price target Asked about TCS share price chart structure, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "TCS shares are looking bullish on chart pattern and it may go up to ₹3,750 to ₹3,800 per share levels in near term. Those who have TCS shares in portfolio are advised to maintain stop loss at ₹3,550 levels and hold for these targets. Fresh investors can also buy TCS shares at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹3,550 apiece levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS buyback news Last week, TCS informed Indian stock market exchanges about buyback of shares citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on October 11, 2023."

