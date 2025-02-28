India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), shares dropped to their 52-week low level on Friday, February 28, amid a bloodbath in the Indian stock market. The benchmark stock indices have witnessed selling pressure, and the IT, tech, auto, and telecom indices have been subject to significant losses.

TCS shares were trading lower on Friday, February 28, during the intraday market session, and an announcement of a partnership extension with the Norway-based DNB Bank did not help the IT bellwether revive after the stock market crash.

TCS share price TCS share price is down over 4 per cent to ₹3,467.40 in the afternoon session of Friday's stock market, compared to ₹3,612.35 at the previous market close. The partnership extension was announced during an early market session on Friday.

TCS shares have given stock market investors over 73 per cent return on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost nearly 16 per cent in the last one-year period. TCS shares are trading 15.75 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Shares of the IT major hit their 52-week low at ₹3,457.35 on Friday, February 28, and are currently trading marginally above their year-low levels. The TCS stock hit its 52-week high at ₹4,585.90 on September 2, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website.

TCS partnership with Norway's DNB Bank According to the official release, TCS has extended its partnership with the Norway-based financial services group for an additional five years to fuel the next-generation banking innovation plans.

“TCS will continue as DNB's strategic partner, supporting the bank’s digital modernization journey while enhancing cost efficiency targets,” said the IT major in the official statement.

The collaboration is aimed at improving technologies of artificial intelligence and quantum computing, according to the release.

“We look forward to entering an exciting new chapter in our collaboration with DNB. We are always looking for new ways to equip DNB in their efforts to be Norway’s most innovative bank and we are pleased to be given the opportunity to continue to do so through the extended partnership,” said Shankar Narayanan, the President of BFSI at Tata Consultancy Services.

The IT firm has been in collaboration with the Norway-based financial services group, DNB Bank, for more than 12 years, as per the release.