TCS share price is expected to remain under investors' radar ahead of its March quarter (Q4FY24) earnings which are expected to be modest amid persisting headwinds in key markets.

TCS share price gained about 2 per cent in Q4FY24, significantly outperforming its sectoral index Nifty IT which declined about 2 per cent during the quarter. However, the stock underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 which rose nearly 3 per cent during the March quarter.

TCS is expected to report modest growth in revenue and PAT. As per the estimates of brokerage firm Equirus Securities, the company's dollar revenue may grow by 1.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) largely led the by ramp-up of large deal wins in the domestic market as growth softness is expected to continue in international markets.

EBIT margins are likely to improve by 50bps QoQ largely due to operating leverage and cost efficiencies, said Equirus as it expects healthy order intake to continue.

"Demand outlook in BFSI, retail, communication, hi-tech and other key segments, the impact of macro concerns on its clients, deal pipeline, especially for large and mega size deals, client decision making and pricing trends, outlook on CY24E/FY25E IT budgets and any new strategy update under the leadership of newly appointed CEO will be the key things to look for," said Equirus.

CA Vatsal Vinchhi, an equity analyst for the IT sector at Choice Equity Broking expects a marginal sequential growth for TCS on the back of a strong order book in the BFSI segment.

"It is expected to report about 1 per cent CC QoQ growth amidst delayed discretionary spending. Margins are expected to remain resilient and to be in the range of 24-25 per cent, however, the aspirational range is 26-28 per cent going ahead," said Vinchhi.

In Q3FY24, TCS reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated revenue. In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue rose 1.7 per cent YoY. The company's consolidated profit in Q3 rose 2 per cent YoY.

