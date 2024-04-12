TCS share price in focus ahead of Q4 result; deal wins, demand outlook key monitorable
TCS share price gained about 2 per cent in Q4FY24, significantly outperforming its sectoral index Nifty IT which declined about 2 per cent during the quarter.
TCS share price is expected to remain under investors' radar ahead of its March quarter (Q4FY24) earnings which are expected to be modest amid persisting headwinds in key markets.
