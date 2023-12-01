TCS share price in focus as buyback opens today; should you tender your shares?
TCS will buy back nearly 4.2 crore equity shares or 1.1% of the outstanding equity through a tender offer route. The company has set the buyback price at ₹4,150, which is over 18% higher from Thursday’s closing price of ₹3,493.40 on the BSE.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price will be in focus on Friday as the company’s share buyback programme opens today. TCS share buyback worth ₹17,000 crore will begin on December 1 and close on December 7.
