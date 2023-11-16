TCS share price in focus as IT major declares record date for buyback of shares. Should you tender?
TCS buyback record date has been fixed on 25th November 2023
Buyback of shares: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd or TCS share price will be in focus today as Indian IT major has declared buyback record date on 25th November 2023. The IT giant has already declared buyback of shares at ₹4150 per share. TCS share price today is around ₹3,425 apiece levels on NSE, which means TCS buyback is currently available at a premium of over 20 per cent.
