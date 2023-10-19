TCS share price in focus as the IT stock turns ex-dividend today
The record date for the dividend is October 19, 2023.
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) share price is likely to be in focus as it will turn ex-dividend today, on Thursday, October 19. The IT major announced a second interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose is also on October 19, 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started