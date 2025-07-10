TCS share price: Is this a stock to buy after Q1 results 2025?

TCS Q1 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday, 10 July 2025, announced its first quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. Experts believe that the shares of the largest IT company in India have a chance of hitting ₹3,580 levels after a positive market reaction fueled by the Q1 results.

According to the exchange filings, the company's net profits rose 6% to ₹12,760 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹12,040 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

TCS's consolidated revenue from operations also rose 1.3% to ₹63,437 crore in the first quarter, compared to ₹62,613 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The IT major also announced an interim dividend issue of ₹11 per share with a face value of Re 1 apiece to investors along with its quarterly results for the April-June quarter. However, on the salary hike front, the company did not announce any plans to increase employee wages.

Is TCS showing resilience amid headwinds? Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, highlighted how TCS is showing resilience amid macroeconomic headwinds, with the net profits rising for the quarter.

“Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price delivered a steady performance in Q1 FY26, showcasing resilience amid macroeconomic headwinds. Revenue rose to ₹63,437 crore, a 1.3% YoY increase, though it declined 3.1% in constant currency. Net income climbed 6% YoY to ₹12,760 crore, with a net margin of 20.1% and an improved operating margin of 24.5%. It declared a dividend of ₹11 per share,” said Srivastava.

“The Total Contract Value (TCV) of $9.4 billion indicates healthy client traction in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. Growth was led by AI & Data (including WisdomNext™), TCS Interactive, and Cyber Defence Suite. Sector-wise, Energy & Utilities (+2.8%) and Technology Services (+1.8%) showed resilience, while Life Sciences (-9.6%) and India (-21.7%) saw significant declines. MEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America posted healthy growth,” highlighted the stock market expert.

“On the talent and operations front, TCS added 6,071 employees YoY, bringing its total headcount to 613,069. Learning and development remained a priority, with associates logging 15 million learning hours and over 114,000 gaining advanced AI skills. Attrition dropped to 13.8%, indicating rising workforce stability. TCS strengthened its global client base through strategic partnerships with IBM (quantum computing), ICICI Securities, Virgin Atlantic, Kingfisher Plc, and Jazeera Airways. It also launched new offerings such as DigiBOLT™, SovereignSecure™ Cloud, and expanded its AI ecosystem. With 8,987 patent applications and numerous global recognitions, TCS reinforced its position as a tech innovation leader focused on sustainable, future-ready growth,” said Seema Srivastava.

Also Read | TCS Q1 Results: 5 key highlights from June quarter earnings

Should you buy TCS stock? Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said that the shares of TCS have been trading at a ‘tight’ range of ₹3,580 to ₹3,360 and are expected to bounce towards the top of the range at ₹3,580 if they hold above the ₹3,360 mark.

“For the past 11 weeks, the TCS share price has been trading in a tight range of ₹3,580 to ₹3,360, with clear support and resistance levels shaping the structure. A decisive breakdown below ₹3,360 will confirm a range breakdown, potentially dragging the stock lower to test the ₹3,250 zone. An adverse reaction to its results could act as the catalyst for such a move. Conversely, if TCS shares hold above ₹3,360, a bounce back towards the top range at ₹3,580 remains highly likely,” said Jain.

TCS Share Price Trend Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares closed 0.06% lower at ₹3,382.30 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹3,384.35 at the previous market close. The company announced its results after market hours on 10 July 2025.

TCS shares have given stock market investors more than 52% returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 13.15% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 17.45% in 2025 and is trading 0.13% lower in the last three stock market sessions.

The shares of the IT major hit their 52-week high level at ₹4,585.90 on 2 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹3,060.25 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation was at over ₹12.2 lakh crore as of the stock market close on 10 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee