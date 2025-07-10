TCS share price: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q1 results 2025, dividend announcement?

TCS share price: The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has fixed its meeting on 10 July 2025 to consider and approve Q1 results 2025. The TCS board members will also consider the proposal for the first interim dividend for its shareholders, which will be payable during the financial year 2025-26. So, the TCS share price will remain in focus during the Thursday session.

According to stock market experts, the Indian IT major will likely announce modest performance amid geopolitical and tariff-related headwinds. They said the company's revenue growth is expected to be driven by the BFSI and energy sectors, while healthcare and other verticals may lag behind due to cautious client spending. They said that the TCS share price is range-bound in the ₹3,150 to ₹3,600 apiece range. A decisive breakout on either side of the range will decide the Indian IT major's future course of action.

TCS Q1 results 2025 preview Speaking on the numbers the market expects from TCS Q1 results today, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "The company is likely to announce modest performance amid geopolitical and tariff-related headwinds. The company's revenue growth is expected to be driven by the BFSI and energy sectors, while healthcare and other verticals may lag due to cautious client spending. Geopolitical uncertainties, particularly US tariff threats under a potential Trump administration, pose significant risks, potentially increasing costs for TCS's US clients and reducing IT spending. Additionally, strained US-China relations and stricter H-1B visa policies may complicate talent mobility, impacting margins."

However, the SMC Global Securities expert, a professional chartered accountant (CA), said that TCS's robust deal pipeline and order book signal resilience, and its strong BFSI exposure provides some cushion.

"Management commentary on Generative AI adoption and FY26 guidance will be pivotal in understanding the company's future growth prospects. TCS's forex gains offer some protection, but tariff uncertainties and global macroeconomic pressures temper optimism. The company's ability to navigate these challenges and drive growth through its strong BFSI exposure and deal pipeline will be closely watched," Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities added.

TCS share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of TCS share price, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "On the daily chart, TCS share price remains under selling pressure and continues to trade below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is placed at ₹3700 — a key resistance level that reinforces the ongoing bearish sentiment. Currently, TCS shares are consolidating within a trading range of ₹3150 to ₹3600. A breakout on either side of this range will be crucial in determining the stock's next directional move."

In the previous quarter, the Indian IT major reported a slight decline in profit, a modest rise in revenue from operations, and a final dividend for the last financial year. The company surpassed the $30 billion revenue milestone and underscored that a strong order book reinforces confidence in its long-term resilience.

According to the company's exchange filing, TCS's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25 stood at ₹12,224 crore. It was 1.7 per cent down from the profit of ₹12,434 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹64,479 crore, growing 5.3 per cent year-on-year against ₹61,237 crore in the same quarter last year.