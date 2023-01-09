TCS share price jumps 3% ahead of Q3 earnings2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- TCS Q3 earnings preview: The IT major is expected to see modest uptick in revenue
The share price of the The IT major, TCS is trading higher today ahead of the earnings announcement in the evening. The stock price increased 1% at open on January 9 on the day of the earnings and continued to gain. At 11.17 am, the company's shares were 3% higher at ₹3,308.30, up ₹96.30 over the previous closing on January 6.
