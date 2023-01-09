TCS share price jumps 3% ahead of Q3 earnings

The share price of the The IT major, TCS is trading higher today ahead of the earnings announcement in the evening. The stock price increased 1% at open on January 9 on the day of the earnings and continued to gain. At 11.17 am, the company's shares were 3% higher at ₹3,308.30, up ₹96.30 over the previous closing on January 6.

