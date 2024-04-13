TCS share price: Q4 results 2024 beat market estimates. Is this a share to buy on Monday — April 15?
TCS results: Beating the market estimates, Tata Consultancy Services reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,434 crore in Q4FY24
TCS share price: After the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on Friday, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be in focus on Monday. Beating the market estimates, the Indian IT major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,434 crore for the Q4FY24, logging a 9 percent rise from the net profit of ₹11,392 crore reported in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The company's revenue from operations went up 3.5 percent YoY to ₹61,237 crore. After declaring better-than-expected Q4 results 2024, TCS' chief executive K Krithivasan predicted even better numbers in FY25. As the TCS results were declared after the close of the Indian stock market on Friday, TCS share price is expected to react to these positive TCS Q4 results on Monday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started