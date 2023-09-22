TCS share price: Why Tata Consultancy Services stocks are skyrocketing — explained2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 03:09 PM IST
TCS share price has touched upper circuit on three out of four sessions this week
Stock market today: Tata Consultancy Services or TCS share price has been in continuous bull trend after ushering in September 2023. After closing at ₹3,356 apiece levels on NSE, TCS share price today climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹3,633.75 per share levels on NSE, logging over 8 per cent rise in this month. In fact, in last five trade sessions, this Indian IT major has hit upper circuit on four sessions.
