“Due to ongoing Russia Ukraine crisis, dollar index is expected to fall sharply. So, export-oriented IT companies are going to benefit from this Russia Ukrain conflict. As TCS is one of the larger export-oriented IT company, it is going to benefit a lot from the recent developments. At this time, announcement of share buyback would further fuel demand for TCS shares. So, one can expect this IT stock to hit ₹4200 levels in next one month," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities.