TCS shares fall ahead of Q4 results. Here's what Dalal Street will watch out for2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:02 PM IST
- Key attributes to watch out for include deal TCV/pipeline, pricing scenario, and outlook on growth/margins/DSO days
Shares of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell over 1 per cent in Tuesday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter results. The scrip fell 1.48 per cent to hit a low of ₹3,215.10, even as the Tata group firm is expected to report double digit profit growth, which would be the highest in the tier I space.
