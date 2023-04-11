Shares of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell over 1 per cent in Tuesday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter results. The scrip fell 1.48 per cent to hit a low of ₹3,215.10, even as the Tata group firm is expected to report double digit profit growth, which would be the highest in the tier I space.

Shares of India's largest IT company by market capitalisation have performed better than peers Infosys and Wipro in 2023 so far. TCS will release its third quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Key attributes to watch out for include deal TCV/pipeline, pricing scenario, and outlook on growth/margins/DSO days.

Revenue growth

Domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities expects TCS to report a revenue growth of 2.5 per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) for the quarter ended March 2023.

In terms of revenue growth in constant currency terms, brokerage Nuvama expects TCS to log 1.4 per cent sequential growth, which would be highest among its peers.

Profit growth

"TCS will likely lead Tier 1 IT on growth in Q4FY23. Growth will likely be led by spending on cloud and digital programs, cost take-outs and wallet share/vendor consolidation gains. Exposure to impacted banking clients will not materially impact revenue growth in the quarter, in our view," said domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities.

Margins

Experts believe TCS may miss the EBIT margin target. Brokerages expect TCS to report an Ebit margin of 25 per cent, up 50 basis points sequentially.

ICICI Direct said TCS will miss the target exit EBIT margin range of 25 per cent as lower growth would be an additional headwind. Thereby, the brokerage has build in only 20 bps QoQ margin expansion (versus 50 bps implied margin expansion for target exit).

The net margin stood at 18.6 per cent for the December 2022 quarter, whereas the operating margin stood at 24.5 per cent contracting by 0.5 per cent on-year.

Axis Securities expects the Tata group company's operating margins to expand by 97 basis points. Meanwhile, other brokerages expect the operating margin to expand by 10-70 bps sequentially as the pressure of employee attrition eases.

Deals

Brokerage HDFC Institutional Equities says deal wins for the Tata group firm will be at $8.5 billion. Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects strong deal wins of $10 billion-plus for TCS, assuming normal renewal component. It did not include TCV from mega deal with BSNL that is likely to be signed with TCS. Kotak sees TCV in excess of $10 billion.

