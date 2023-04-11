TCS shares fall ahead of Q4 results. Here's what Dalal Street will watch out for

Shares of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell over 1 per cent in Tuesday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter results. The scrip fell 1.48 per cent to hit a low of ₹3,215.10, even as the Tata group firm is expected to report double digit profit growth, which would be the highest in the tier I space.

