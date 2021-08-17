TCS shares hit record high, market cap zooms to 13 lakh crore

Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent report on IT stocks said that the ingredients or drivers for increased technology spending will be present in the medium to long term. Public cloud adoption is in still in early stages. Only 15-20% of workloads have moved to public cloud—this can reach 60-70% in the next 3-4 years. Enterprises are geared up for accelerated digital transformation which will be a multi-year journey for most.