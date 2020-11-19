TCS shares jump 2% as shareholders approve 16,000 crore buy-back plan

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped as much as 2% to ₹2,678.6 on BSE today after its shareholders approved up to ₹16,000 crore share buyback plan. Last month, TCS' board of directors had approved a buyback proposal of up to 5.3 crore equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount of up to ₹16,000 crore.