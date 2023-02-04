TCS shares: Motilal Oswal sees 3950 target in 2023. Should you buy?

On TCS margins, the brokerage report says, "With easing supply-side pressure and front loading of cost, we expect TCS to improve its EBIT margin by 135bp over FY23-25 after declining 170bp over the previous two years. While cost efficiency project usually command lower pricing, TCS should benefit from the addition of a large pool of freshers (155k over the last 1.5 years, 30% of FY21 workforce), improved utilization and strong operating leverage. More importantly, it has best in class track record of managing cost efficiency work and strong execution capabilities, which should help the company generate better profitability. We expect the company to register FY24/FY25 EBIT margin of 24.8/25.6%, respectively."