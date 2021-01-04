TCS shares pierce through 3000 level to new highs

"Today, the Indian market tested a fresh high of 48,000 at Sensex, amidst a positive development on the vaccination front. Overall, the investor sentiments have been lifted after the emergency approval given by DCGI on two Coronavirus vaccines: Covishield & Covaxin. A strong December closing has laid the platform for a solid 2021. We continue to believe that 2021 will be the year of mid and small caps. 2021 is likely to outperform, similar to 2020 . Our core themes - digital, telecom, pharma, rural, staples and consumer discretionary, continue to remain relevant in 2021. Pharma & IT were the top performing sectors of 2020, while banks were negative," he said.