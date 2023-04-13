TCS shares plunge on weaker than expected Q4 profit. Should you buy/hold?

TCS’ constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 0.6 per cent was weaker than the consensus estimate of 0.9 per cent CC growth. EBIT margin at 24.5 per cent was also lower than the Street estimate of 25 per cent. While the total contract value (TCV) of $10 billion was in line with expectations, heightened macroeconomic volatility continues to delay the recovery in US across verticals, even as the outlook is improving in continental Europe.

