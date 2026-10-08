TCS shares pre vs post quarterly results performance data explainer: Before-after; how IT stock fared in Q2, Q3, Q4, Q1

Domestic IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its July-September quarter (Q2FY27) results on Thursday, 8 October.

TCS may announce a muted quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) constant currency (CC) revenue growth for Q2FY27, according to experts. Steady execution in BFSI and 'technology and services' is likely to be offset by softness in the consumer vertical.

Investors' focus is likely to be on the demand environment, the pace of revenue growth, and further clarity on the partnership with Porsche.

Along with its Q2FY27 financial results, the IT major is also expected to announce a second interim dividend today.

TCS shares' performance before and after the results The IT stock climbed almost 3% in the morning session on Thursday, rising to an intraday high of ₹2,142, looking set to snap its two-day losing run.

Share performance before and after Q2FY26 results: TCS reported its Q2FY26 results after market hours on 9 October 2025. The stock rose 1.16% on the day of the results and declined 1.10% the next day on the BSE after the results announcement. The company's revenue at ₹65,799 crore increased 3.7% QoQ and 0.8% in constant currency.

Share performance before and after Q3FY26 results: The IT major reported its Q3FY26 results after market hours on 12 January 2026. The stock rose 0.86% on the result day. It extended gains for the second consecutive session on the next day, rising 1%, on the BSE. The company reported a 2% QoQ increase in revenue to ₹67,087 crore, while in CC terms, revenue grew by 0.8% QoQ.

Share performance before and after Q4FY26 results: TCS reported its Q4FY26 results after market hours on 9 April 2026. The stock jumped 1.09% on the result day, but after the result announcement, it dropped 2.45% on the next day on 10 April. TCS revenue in the quarter increased by 1.2% QoQ in CC.

Share performance before and after Q1FY27 results: TCS reported its Q1FY27 results after market hours on 9 July 2026. The stock fell 0.52% on the result day but jumped 1.04% on the next day. TCS's Q1FY27 revenue saw a modest 0.4% QoQ rise in constant currency.

TCS shares technical outlook According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, TCS stock is currently trading near a major support zone of ₹2,000– ₹1,970, which is likely to act as an important cushion on the downside.

The daily RSI has formed a regular bullish divergence followed by a hidden bullish divergence during the period from March 2026 to September 2026, indicating improving underlying momentum despite the weakness in price action.

View full Image View full Image TCS technical chart ( Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers )

"The combination of a strong support zone and positive momentum signals suggests the possibility of a recovery from current levels. Hence, as long as the ₹2,000– ₹1,970 support zone holds on a closing basis, we expect the stock to gradually move higher," said Patel.

"On the upside, the counter can potentially move towards the ₹2,300 level. However, a decisive closing below the mentioned support zone would weaken the setup and invalidate the bullish view. Therefore, ₹1,970 remains the key level to watch," Patel said.

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, underscored that the rising ADX points to strengthening bearish trend momentum, while the MACD line continues to remain below the zero line, reinforcing the bearish bias.

"The 50-day EMA zone of ₹2,200– ₹2,210 may act as an immediate resistance, and the bearish bias is likely to remain intact as long as the stock trades below this zone. On the downside, the immediate support for the stock is placed in the ₹2,060- ₹2,050 zone," said Shah.

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