TCS shares: Should you buy/hold the IT stock after Q2 results?

“TCS is seeing some caution for longer term deals and is experiencing some delayed decision making in Europe, but it continues to see a strong spending environment in the US. While we remain concerned about Q3 margin due to the timelines of cost optimization, supply situation easing out in 2HFY23 along with benefits from increased fresher additions in the last few quarters and lower sub-contractor costs should aid margins," as per Motilal Oswal which has Buy tag with target price of ₹3,580.

