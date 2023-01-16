TCS shares trade ex-dividend post declaring special dividend; stock rises2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 09:18 AM IST
- TCS declared a third interim dividend of ₹8 and a special dividend of ₹67 per equity share
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose to ₹3,320 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals as the stock started trading ex-dividend on Monday, a day ahead of its record date for the interim and special dividend announced during Q3 results.
