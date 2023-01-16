TCS shares trade ex-dividend post declaring special dividend; stock rises

"The third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Friday, February 3, 2023, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," India's top IT company had said in the filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}