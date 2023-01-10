TCS shares plunge on lower-than-expected Q3 profit. Should you buy/hold?

“Although TCS remain one of the best managed companies among Indian IT services with its ability to engage with large clients for their large transformation programs, we downgrade the IT stock to HOLD from BUY on lack of an upside. We also cut our target price to ₹3,600 (from ₹3,700) as we marginally lower our CC growth forecast and margin assumptions while macroeconomic uncertainties in the US could be a downside risk."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}