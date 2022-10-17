TCS shares trade ex-dividend; stock rises

TCS shares trade ex-dividend; stock rises2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose nearly a per cent to ₹3,120 apiece as the stock started trading ex-dividend in Monday's trading session, a day ahead of the record date for its dividend which it announced while revealing its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal year.
The top Indian IT company announced the second interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share for the fiscal year FY23. The company fixed October 18 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders for dividend benefit. TCS plans to pay the second interim dividend on November 7, 2022.
In its regulatory filing, TCS said, "The second interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, November 7, 2022, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."
The first interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share for the financial year FY23 was paid by August 3, 2022. The total equity dividend percentage stood at 800% for the June 2022 quarter.
Last week, the IT major also presented its quarterly and half-yearly result for the period ending September 30, 2022. India's top IT company's Q2 FY23 results came ahead of expectations with revenues, margins and profits beating estimates and deal wins at $8.1 billion were steady.
Largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported an over 8% growth in its September quarter net profit at ₹10,431 crore. The reporting quarter saw an 18% jump in revenues to ₹55,309 crore as against ₹46,867 crore in the year-ago period, but it was a 1.60 percentage points narrowing in the operating margin to 24%.
TCS reported broadly inline quarterly performance. The USD reported revenue was impacted due to cross currency headwinds. There was sequential improvement in EBIT margin (up 91 bps QoQ) led by improving employee pyramid and other efficiency measures. Employee attrition remained high as LTM attrition increased by 180 bps QoQ to 21.5%
