TCS shares: What CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's surprise resignation means for the IT stock?1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:02 AM IST
- Rajesh Gopinathan was re-appointed as TCS CEO last year and therefore his resignation is a surprise, as per analysts
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the resignation of Rajesh Gopinathan as CEO and the appointment of K Krithivasan as the new CEO designate for TCS. K Krithivasan will go through a transition period with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as MD & CEO in the next Financial Year.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×