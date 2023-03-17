“We, however, view this is as a continuation of a trend at TCS, wherein baton shall be passed from one veteran to another. In the 55 years of TCS’s history, Mr Krithivasan will only be its fifth CEO—a testimony to stability and quality of its management. We see nil disruption from this management transition. Any drop in the stock price must be used as an opportunity to add as valuation is no longer expensive, which makes risk reward profile attractive," they added while maintaining ‘Buy’ on the IT stock with a target price of ₹4,100.