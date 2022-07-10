TCS shares: Why Motilal Oswal sees potential upside despite Q1 profit miss

“Technically, the counter is still making lower highs and lower lows formation where a 50-DMA of 3333 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a short-covering rally towards the 3470-3500 zone. It has to sustain above the 3500 mark for any major buying interest. On the downside, 3200 is an immediate support level; below this, it is vulnerable to a fall towards the 3000 mark. However, ₹3,000 is a good level for fresh entry."