TCS surges 5% on roubust earnings

Deal booking was also very strong at $8.6 billion, up 25% quarter on quarter, possibly due to the Phoenix deal. The board has approved share buyback worth ₹16,000 crore at a price of ₹3,000 apiece. The size of the buyback is in line with the buybacks announced in 2017 and 2018. Besides the buyback, the company has also announced a Rs12/share interim dividend.