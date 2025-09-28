Subscribe

TCS takes biggest valuation hit, down ₹97,597 crore as Trump's H-1B visa fee hike drags market cap of top 10 firms

Last week, the market valuation of the top-10 firms fell by 2,99,661.36 crore, primarily impacted by Tata Consultancy Services. The decline was driven by a bearish trend, H-1B visa fee hikes, and tariffs on pharmaceuticals, affecting multiple sectors and market confidence.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Sep 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Market valuation of the top-10 firms fell by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,99,661.36 crore, with Tata Consultancy Services registering the hardest hit amid the H-1B visa fee hike.
Market valuation of the top-10 firms fell by ₹2,99,661.36 crore, with Tata Consultancy Services registering the hardest hit amid the H-1B visa fee hike. (Representative Photo / File )

Bellweather IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the combined market valuation drop among India's most valued companies last week, as the shed a total 2,99,661.36 crore, according to a PTI report.

Reliance Industries (RIL) retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

H-1B visa fee hike, pharma tariffs drag valuations

The slump comes amid a bearish trend in equities, and as United States President Donald Trump unleashed a new whammy of hiked fees on the H-1B workers visa and increased tariffs on pharma imports. The BSE benchmark tanked 2,199.77 points or 2.66 per cent last week.

Notably, among the largest IT sector employers in the US, TCS took the biggest hit. Ponmudi R, CEO of online trading company Enrich Money told PTI that the hike to $1,00,000 in H-1B visa fees (paid by employers), led to “heavy unwinding in technology stocks”.

“Adding to the headwinds, the imposition of 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports to the US further dampened sentiment, with ripple effects felt across multiple sectors and weighing heavily on market confidence,” Ponmudi R added.

Details of H-1B worker approved, by occupation, 2023
TCS takes biggest hit, feels heat from H-1B visa fee hike

The market valuation of TCS tumbled 97,597.91 crore to 10,49,281.56 crore, the most among the top-10 firms, as per the report.

Overall, Indian IT stocks have been under pressure for the past five sessions due to the recent H-1B visa rules introduced by the Trump administration. Experts note that while this introduces near-term cost pressures, companies with diversified delivery models and strong offshore operations are likely to absorb the impact without major disruptions.

Mcap of top 10 most valued companies: Full list

  • TCS tumbled 97,597.91 crore to 10,49,281.56 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
  • RIL saw its valuation eroded by 40,462.09 crore to 18,64,436.42 crore.
  • IT major Infosys also lost 38,095.78 crore from its market valuation, which stood at 6,01,805.25 crore.
  • HDFC Bank's mcap tanked by 33,032.97 crore to 14,51,783.29 crore.
  • And valuation of ICICI Bank dived 29,646.78 crore to 9,72,007.68 crore.
  • Airtel's valuation fell by 26,030.11 crore to 10,92,922.53 crore.
  • LIC diminished by 13,693.62 crore to 5,51,919.30 crore.
  • HUL dropped by 11,278.04 crore to 5,89,947.12 crore.
  • Bajaj Finance declined by 4,977.99 crore to 6,12,914.73 crore.
  • SBI's mcap dipped by 4,846.07 crore to 7,91,063.93 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

