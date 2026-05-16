TCS to Infosys, OFSS: Top IT stocks announce massive dividends in Q4FY26 despite AI-led headwinds

India’s information technology sector may be facing a mixed demand environment globally, but several major IT companies have continued rewarding shareholders through generous dividend payouts following their Q4FY26 earnings announcements despite AI-led headwinds.

From industry heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to niche software players like Oracle Financial Services Software, the latest earnings season has once again highlighted how cash-rich Indian IT firms remain committed to returning capital to investors.

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The Nifty IT index has remained under heavy pressure, falling 12% over the last one month, 16% in three months and 24% in the past six months amid rising concerns around growth, valuations and disruption from artificial intelligence.

One of the biggest concerns for the sector is OpenAI’s growing push into enterprise AI deployment services, which could reduce the role of traditional IT service providers that have historically acted as intermediaries between technology platforms and large corporate clients.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming the delivery mechanism itself rather than just a product sold by IT firms, threatening the labour-intensive execution model that has long driven revenues for Indian technology companies. At the same time, a broad selloff in global technology stocks has weighed on Indian IT shares as investors reassess risk exposure amid geopolitical uncertainty and slowing global growth.

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Indian IT firms are also entering a phase of moderating revenue growth due to cautious client spending and weaker demand trends. However, valuations have not corrected proportionately, increasing the risk of further de-rating in the sector.

IT Stocks Dividends Dividend-paying IT stocks have long remained popular among both retail and institutional investors because of their relatively stable cash flows, strong balance sheets and consistent profitability. In periods of market volatility, dividend income also acts as a cushion for investors seeking predictable returns alongside capital appreciation.

Interestingly, the size of payouts varied sharply across the sector. While large-cap IT companies such as TCS and Infosys continued their tradition of hefty annual dividends, companies like OFSS stood out with exceptionally high per-share payouts. Meanwhile, firms such as Wipro chose to prioritise buybacks over fresh dividends during the quarter.

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Here’s a look at some of the top IT companies that announced major shareholder payouts following their Q4FY26 results: 1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Tata Consultancy Services announced a final dividend of ₹31 per share for Q4FY26, taking its total dividend payout for the entire financial year to ₹110 per share. The company fixed May 25, 2026, as the official record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The dividend payment will be processed after shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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2. Infosys Infosys declared a final dividend of ₹25 per share during its Q4 earnings announcement. The company has fixed June 10, 2026, as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders, while the dividend payment is expected to be completed on or before June 25, 2026.

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3. HCLTech HCL Technologies announced an interim dividend of ₹24 per share during the quarter. The record date for the payout was fixed as April 25, 2026, while payments were completed on May 5, 2026. HCLTech has historically followed a relatively aggressive dividend distribution strategy compared with several peers in the Indian IT sector.

4. LTIMindtree LTIMindtree rewarded shareholders with a final dividend of ₹53 per share for Q4FY26. The company fixed May 25, 2026, as the record date, similar to other Tata Group-linked firms. The payout will be processed following shareholder approval during the AGM.

5. Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra announced a final dividend of ₹36 per share, taking its total FY26 shareholder payout to ₹51 per share. Investors must hold shares by July 3, 2026, which has been fixed as the record date. The dividend will be paid within the statutory 30-day period after shareholder approval at the AGM.

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6. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) Oracle Financial Services Software emerged as one of the biggest dividend payers in the sector after declaring a massive second interim dividend of ₹270 per share. The company fixed May 7, 2026, as the record date and said payments would be completed on or before May 21, 2026.

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7. Tata Elxsi Tata Elxsi recommended a final dividend of ₹75 per share for FY26, continuing its strong shareholder return track record. However, the company is yet to announce the final record date and payment schedule, pending shareholder approval at the AGM.

8. Persistent Systems Persistent Systems declared a final dividend of ₹18 per share after reporting a strong 33% rise in net profit. The payout takes the company’s cumulative FY26 dividend to ₹40 per share. Similar to Tata Elxsi, the final record date and ex-dividend timeline are yet to be announced pending shareholder approval

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9. KPIT Technologies KPIT Technologies announced a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share for FY26, representing a 52.5% payout relative to face value. This follows the interim dividend of ₹2.25 per share that was already distributed earlier this year. The company is expected to announce the detailed record date and payment timeline later.

10. Wipro and Coforge Wipro and Coforge did not announce fresh dividend events during this cycle. Wipro instead focused on a ₹15,000 crore share buyback programme as part of its capital allocation strategy. Coforge also maintained its existing quarterly interim dividend framework without introducing any new payout announcement during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.