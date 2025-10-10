TCS, Tata Investment to Welcure Drugs: 10 stocks to trade ex-record for stock split, bonus issue, dividend next week

Stock splits, bonus issues, and dividend payouts are some of the most closely watched corporate actions by retail investors, as they often signal potential gains without requiring any additional investment. These actions not only reflect a company's confidence in its financial health but also aim to enhance shareholder value and liquidity.

For investors actively tracking such opportunities, here’s a list of 10 stocks that have fixed their record dates for next week, making it a crucial window for anyone looking to benefit from upcoming corporate announcements.

1. Tata Consultancy Services TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹11 apiece on Thursday, October 9, along with its Q2 results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Meanwhile, TCS dividend record date is set as Wednesday, October 15, making Tuesday the last day to buy the shares to be eligible for the said dividend.

Since the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement system, investors need to buy the shares of the company a day prior to the record date for their names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders.

2. Anand Rathi Wealth Anand Rathi Wealth's board is slated to meet on Monday, October 13, to consider and approve the company's Q2 results along with a dividend. However, it has already fixed the dividend record date as October 17.

3. Concorn Control Systems The small-cap company had announced a bonus share issue in the ratio of 3:5, for which it has fixed the record date of October 16. The company will provide three new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for every five existing fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 held.

Concorn Control Systems added that the bonus shares will be allotted on Friday, October 17, and will be available for trading from Monday, October 20.

4. Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Penny stock below ₹10, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, had announced a bonus issue and a stock split. The record date for both has been fixed as October 16.

The company had announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, meaning one share of face value of ₹10 each will be split into 10 shares of face value of ₹1 each. Following the stock split action, investors will receive a bonus share in the 1:10 ratio, i.e. one bonus share for every 10 shares held as on the record date.

Amid the record date announcement on October 7, the penny stock Welspun Drug & Pharma has rallied 27% in a week.

5. Gokul Agro Resources According to BSE data, Gokul Agro Resources has announced a stock split in the 1:2 ratio. The BSE Smallcap stock fixed the stock split record date as October 14, making Monday the last day to buy the shares to be eligible for the said corporate action.

6. Tata Investment Corporation The Tata group company, Tata Investment Corporation, declared a stock split in a 1:10 ratio, i.e. one share will be split into 10 shares. The record date for the Tata Investment stock split is also set as October 14.

7. AB Infrabuild BSE Smallcap constituent AB Infrabuild has fixed Friday, October 17, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for the sub-division/split of equity shares in the ratio of 1:10.

8. Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Microcap stock Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is also rewarding its investors with a stock split. The company has decided to split the stock in the ratio of 1:5, i.e. every shareholder one share of face value of ₹10 each will end up with five shares of ₹2 each.

The record date for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems stock split is October 18.

9. Rolex Rings Rolex Rings fixed the record date for its stock split of 1:10 as October 17. Shares of the company will be split into 10 shares of ₹1 each from one share of ₹10 earlier.

10. Sunrakshakk Industries India Sunrakshakk Industries India announced a stock split of 1:5. The record date for the stock split is fixed as October 17, making October 16 the last day to apply for the shares of the company.