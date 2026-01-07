TCS, Tata Motors PV to Trent: Tata group stocks lose ₹5 lakh crore m-cap in a year — Check top laggards

It was a difficult year for the Tata Group as the conglomerate witnessed a sharp erosion in its market capitalisation (m-cap), dragged down by sharp losses in its marquee businesses.
According to data from Capitaline, 18 of the 24 listed Tata group companies declined up to 60% in a year, with market cap witnessing a massive ₹514,619 crore decline. Crown jewel Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest drag.
IT bellwether TCS alone wiped off ₹320,038 crore from the group market cap. Its m-cap declined to ₹11,63,107 crore on January 5 from ₹14,83,145 crore a year ago as the stock slumped 22% during this period, weighed down by the slowdown in discretionary spending by clients, steep tariffs by the US and a hike in H-1B visa fee.
A recent report by HSBC, as quoted in Financial Express, said that IT is no longer a long-term double-digit compounding sector, with stock return trajectory gradient lower than in the past.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV), which underwent a split this year following the demerger of its commercial vehicle (CV) arm, followed suit. Amid a 53% slump in shares, Tata Motors PV erased ₹153,421 crore from its market cap alone.
Production loss for JLR due to cyberattack, tariff-related expenses, unfavourable forex, and higher warranty costs have weighed on the stock. Management highlighted that geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty, and supply chain risks persist, prompting JM Financial to assign a 'Reduce' rating to the stock and a target price of ₹365 back in November.
Trent, the third biggest loser and a Nifty 50 stock like the two others, has wiped off a whopping ₹102,279 crore from investor wealth, according to data from Capitaline. Trent's market cap declined to ₹157,461 crore in a year amid a sharp 39% fall in its stock price amid a slowdown in growth and high valuations.
On Tuesday, Tata group stock lost 8% as the Q3 business update once again disappointed investors. Trent's sales have slowed to below 20% from nearly 40-50% a year back.
Tejas Networks is the worst-performing Tata group stock in a year, losing 62%, resulting in a sharp wealth erosion of ₹13,038 crore for its shareholders.
Indian Hotels, Voltas, Tata Tech, Tata Exlsi, Tata Chemicals, Tata Teleservices and Tata Power have lost between ₹5,000 crore to ₹11,000 crore in a year, eroding group m-cap further.
At the same time, in a stellar year for metal stocks, Tata Steel emerged as the best-performing group company as it jumped 34%, adding ₹59,177 crore to its market capitalisation.
Jhunjhunwala-owned stock Titan also emerged as another top contributor amid a rally in gold prices and strong jewellery demand. Titan jumped 18% in a year as of January 5, adding ₹55,926 crore to investor wealth. Titan shares jumped another 4% to their 52-week high following a robust Q3 business update.
Tata Consumer, Tata Communications and Tata Investment were other companies that aided the group's market capitalisation.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.