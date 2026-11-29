Tata Group stocks will remain in focus on Monday, November 30, as Tata Sons board will consider roadmap for market listing, re-appointment of N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Sons board meeting details Tata Sons board is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss key matters, including the proposed listing of the holding company of India's largest business conglomerate and the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran, amid continuing concerns raised by majority shareholder Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.

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While Noel Tata is expected to maintain his opposition to key proposals, the Tata Sons management is likely to argue that statutory provisions require the company to inform the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) of its proposed course of action on listing within a three-month deadline.

The board meeting comes three days after two charitable trusts chaired by Noel failed to secure immediate relief from the Bombay High Court on their pleas concerning Tata Trusts' affirmative voting rights on Tata Sons resolutions and the proposal to prevent the chairman from exercising a casting vote in the event of a tie.

The court, however, observed that its final verdict in the matter would have a bearing on the decisions taken at the board meeting. Noel has managed to get the meeting agenda rearranged, with discussions on his restructuring proposal scheduled to take place first. The plan seeks to avoid a listing of Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL) and arrange ₹25,000 crore in funding for the liquidity-strapped Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18% stake in the company and is its largest private shareholder.

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However, the most closely watched agenda items are expected to be the decision on convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to consider an initial public offering (IPO), which would transform the 158-year-old company into a public limited entity, and the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Noel is unlikely to have the numbers in his favour and could emerge as the lone dissenting voice on the six-member board on these crucial matters, if the voting pattern at previous meetings is any indication.

At the previous board meeting on September 11, the directors voted 4:1 in favour of Chandrasekaran's reappointment. They also decided to proceed with the listing process in compliance with an RBI communication received six days earlier.

Venu Srinivasan, Vice Chairman of Tata Trusts and the second nominee director representing the trusts on the TSPL board, had broken ranks with Noel and voted in favour of the majority.

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It has now emerged that under the regulatory framework classifying TSPL as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL), listing is mandatory. The guidelines also require the company to constitute a board to formulate an implementation roadmap for complying with the revised regulatory framework within three months of receiving the RBI's communication directing compliance.

This effectively means that TSPL must decide on its compliance roadmap by December 11. The deadline was also discussed during the Bombay High Court proceedings, where senior counsel Harish Salve represented the Tata Sons management.

However, Tata Trusts officials, who are opposed to the listing and have proposed restructuring TSPL into an operating company instead, maintain that the three-month compliance deadline does not apply to the company.

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(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.