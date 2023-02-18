TCS, Tech Mahindra to Coforge: Why experts are bullish on IT stocks — explained

On how strong US economic numbers may fuel Indian IT stock rally on Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Indian IT companies are mainly service-oriented and they get majority of their business from the US and European region. As strong US economy is expected to fuel business activities, it may trickle down to business volume of the US-based IT companies as well. Since, Indian IT companies are an integral part of the US IT and tech companies business model, this benefit is expected to reflect in the balance sheet of Indian IT companies as well."