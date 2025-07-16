TCS to Ashok Leyland: These 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend or ex-bonus today. Details here

Dividend Stocks: TCS, Anant Raj, Avadh Sugar, TCI Express, and Ultramarine & Pigments are the five key companies in focus to trade ex-dividend today. Ashok Leyland, on the other hand, will trade the ex-date for a bonus. Issue of 1:1

These companies had decided that July 15, 2025, would be the record date for determining whether shareholders are eligible to receive dividends on bonus shares.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors who wanted dividends or bonus shares had to buy shares at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.— At the Board Meeting on July 10, the Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share having a face value of ₹1 in the Company.

The interim dividend will be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025, to equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Company's Register of Members or in the Depositories' records as beneficial owners of the shares as of Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Record Date.

Anant Raj Ltd— For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company would pay a final dividend of Rs. 0.73 per equity share (face value Rs. 2).

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd—The company had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2025, which, however, is also subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

TCI Express Ltd—A 100% final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per equity share had been recommended for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's 17th Annual General Meeting.

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd—The company had recommended the final dividend of Rs. 6 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, on equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Ashok Leyland Bonus Issue details The Board had approved issuing bonus equity shares in a 1:1 ratio, with one equity share of ₹ 1/- for every fully paid-up equity share of ₹ 1/- held by the Company's shareholders as of the Record Date.

The Allotment Committee has set Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders for bonus shares. The deemed date of allotment will be Thursday, July 17, 2025.