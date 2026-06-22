TCS to declare Q1FY27 results, interim dividend on this date. Check details

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, on Monday, June 22, said its board of directors will meet on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

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TCS dividend The board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2026–27 and has fixed Saturday, July 18, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payment, if declared, according to a regulatory filing.

The company had declared a final dividend of ₹31 per share for FY26. Earlier in January, the Tata Group company paid a dividend of ₹57 per share, comprising a special dividend of ₹46 per share and an interim dividend of ₹11 per share.

TCS follows a consistent dividend distribution policy, returning a portion of its quarterly and annual profits to shareholders and providing investors an opportunity to benefit from dividend income alongside capital appreciation.

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In FY26, TCS distributed ₹39,571 crore to shareholders through dividends. Over the last 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend of ₹110 per share. Since October 28, 2004, TCS has announced 94 dividends, according to Trendlyne data.

TCS Q4 performance TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,718 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, registering a 12.22% increase from ₹12,224 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. For FY26, profit after tax rose marginally by 1.35% to ₹49,210 crore, compared with ₹48,553 crore in FY25.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹70,698 crore during the quarter, up 9.6% from ₹64,479 crore a year earlier and ahead of analysts' estimates. For the full financial year, revenue increased 4.58% to ₹2.67 lakh crore.

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TCS reported annualised AI services revenue of $2.3 billion, reflecting a 28% quarter-on-quarter increase in constant currency terms, driven by the accelerated adoption and deployment of AI solutions. In terms of deal wins, total contract value (TCV) stood at $12 billion for Q4 and $40.7 billion for FY26.

Stock slides 34% YTD, underperforms Nifty TCS shares have declined about 34% so far this year, falling from ₹3,215 apiece to ₹2,127. The decline has wiped out approximately ₹3.61 lakh crore in market value, reducing the company's market capitalisation to around ₹8 lakh crore.

The stock has significantly underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined about 8% during the same period.

Sentiment around the IT services major has been weighed down by rapid developments in artificial intelligence, including the launch of new AI models and tools by companies such as Meta Platforms and Anthropic. Investors remain concerned about the potential long-term impact of AI on traditional IT services business models.

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In addition, Accenture's weak guidance further intensified the sell-off across the sector, dragging several technology stocks to their 52-week lows. As a result, the Nifty IT index has fallen 27% so far in 2026, making it the worst-performing sectoral index this year.

Also Read | IT stocks bleed on AI and tech stocks selloff in global markets

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.