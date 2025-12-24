TCS to declare Q3 results 2025, interim dividend on this date. Check details

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, on Wednesday, December 24, said its board of directors will meet on Monday, January 12, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY26) and for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31, 2025.

TCS Dividend The board will also decide on the payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26 and has set the record date as Saturday, January 17, 2026, to identify eligible shareholders for the dividend payment, according to a regulatory filing today.

The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share in Q2FY26. TCS also announced that the trading window for transactions in the company’s securities will remain closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, until 48 hours after the financial results are made public.

TCS Q2 2025 performance For the September quarter (Q2FY26), the company reported a 2.4% YoY improvement in its top line to ₹65,799 crore, beating the Street estimates, aided by strength in its banking, financial services, and insurance segment, and said it expects better growth in the second half of the fiscal year.

Revenue at its core banking, financial services, and insurance segment, which accounts for about a third of the company's business, rose 1%, while revenue from its consumer, healthcare, and manufacturing verticals fell 2.9%, 2.2%, and 1.1%, respectively.

On the bottom line, its consolidated profit rose 1.4% to ₹2,075 crore but missed analysts, hurt by a rise in severance costs. In July, TCS announced its plans to shed 2% of its workforce in fiscal 2026, affecting about 12,200 middle and senior management jobs.

The company's employee count during the quarter fell by 19,755 sequentially, the steepest-ever decline in a quarter.

TCS's total order bookings stood at $10 billion at the end of the quarter, versus $9.4 billion in the June quarter and $8.6 billion in the year-ago period. During the quarter the company also said it would set up a new business entity to build AI infrastructure, including a 1 GW data center in India, over a period of five to seven years.

