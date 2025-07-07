TCS to kick off Q1 result season on July 10: Check earnings dates for big companies like HDFC Bank, Infosys, Nestle

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software service exporter in India, is set to kick start the corporate earnings season for the first quarter of FY26. TCS will be the first Nifty 50 company to declare its Q1 results 2025 this week.

Analysts believe the Q1FY26 results could signal a shift from the subdued, low single-digit earnings growth seen in FY25 to a more sustainable double-digit growth trajectory over the next four quarters.

According to estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), corporate earnings for the April–June 2025 quarter are projected to grow by 10% year-on-year (YoY). Earnings growth for Nifty 50 companies is expected to remain modest at 5% YoY.

Excluding the financial sector, earnings are anticipated to rise by 14% YoY for the MOFSL Universe and 6% YoY for the Nifty 50. Additionally, when excluding global commodities such as metals and oil & gas, earnings growth is estimated at 6% YoY for the MOFSL Universe and 4% YoY for the Nifty 50.

This week, investors will watch out for TCS Q1 results which are scheduled to be released on 10 July 2025.

Here are the Q1 results date of other major companies:

Q1 Results 2025 Dates July 10: Along with TCS Q1 results 2025, Tata Elxsi and Anand Rathi Wealth are other major companies that will announce their first quarter earnings on 10 July 2025.

July 11: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-led DMart retail chain operator Avenue Supermarts will announce its Q1 results on July 11.

July 14: HCL Technologies, the third largest IT service company in India will declare its Q1 results on July 14. Tata Technologies Q1 results are also scheduled to be declared on the same day.

July 15: HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company will announce their Q1 results on July 15.

July 16: Tech Mahindra will declare June quarter results on July 16.

Also Read | Indian IT Q1 outlook: Tariffs will take the gloss off seasonally strong quarter

July 17: Axis Bank, the third largest private lender in India, is scheduled to announce its Q1 results on July 17. HDFC Asset Management Company and LTI Mindtree will also declare Q1 results on the same day.

July 18: JSW Steel will declare Q2 results on this day.

July 19: The top two private lenders - HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - will announce their Q1 results on July 19.

July 21: Cement major UltraTech Cement will release its Q1 results on July 21.

July 23: Infosys, India’s second largest software service exporter, will release its June quarter earnings on July 23.

July 24: Bajaj Finance and Nestle India are scheduled to declare their Q1 results on July 24.