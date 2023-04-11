TCS to recommend final dividend for FY23 tomorrow, record date expected too2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:01 PM IST
- TCS is among the kings to pay high dividends to its shareholders
- So far in FY23, TCS has paid a total of interim dividends to the tune of 9100% or ₹91 per share.
Apart from Q4 results, investors will be keenly eyeing the final dividend of TCS for fiscal year FY23. The Tata Group-backed company has already paid a total of three interim dividends in the said fiscal and will be recommending a final dividend on Wednesday. Along with the final dividend, TCS is expected to also announce a record date for the same.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×