TCS to trade ex-dividend on Monday: Record and payment dates here3 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 07:36 PM IST
- TCS has fixed ex-date and record date for the payment of dividends totalling ₹75 per share
Shares of India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will trade ex-dividend with respect to its third interim dividend of ₹75 per share, which included a special dividend of ₹67 per share for FY23, on Monday, 16 January.
