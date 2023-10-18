TCS vs HCL Tech vs Infosys: Which IT stock should you buy?
Of the three IT giants, HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys, which stock is the best choice for the long term? The infographics below show that HCL Tech performed better than the other two stocks in the last one year and 2023 YTD. However, the three stocks performed almost similarly after the Q2FY24 results.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message