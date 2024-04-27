TCS vs HCL Tech vs Wipro vs Infosys: Which stock to buy after Q4 results 2024?
IT stock to buy after Q4 results 2024: Among Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro, the price patterns for Infosys and Wipro shares appear more favorable from a medium to long-term perspective, say experts
IT stocks to buy on Monday: After the declaration of Q4 results 2024 by the Indian IT majors like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies, it might become tricky for an investor to fish out the value pick in the IT segment. To clear the confusion for investors stuck among the shares of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech, stock market experts say that TCS Q4 results have outperformed Wipro, Infosys, and HCL Tech results. However, they maintained that HCL Tech adopting AI at a faster rate can be a game changer in the long term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started