Stocks to buy: Amid the buzz around the anti-AI trade and smart global capital moving out of the bond and currency markets, IT stocks can be a good option for long-term investors. However, when there is an opportunity to make money, the challenge is picking a wealth-creating stock.

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According to stock market experts, a long-term investor can consider large-cap IT stocks, as the anti-AI trade and a stable Indian currency are expected to fuel demand for IT shares, helping meet long-term investment goals. They said that IT stocks are FIIs' favourite, and the stable Indian Rupee is expected to attract smart money, moving out of the bond and currency markets. They advised long-term investors to look at TCS and Infosys shares as Indian trade with the US is expected to improve after the US Midterm Election Results 2026.

Is it wise to buy IT stocks? Explaining why should investors should buy IT shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Amid strong recovery in the Indian stock market, investors are advised to look at the beneficiary segments. Banking, auto and IT are expected to attract maximum long-term bets, and an investor should look at value picking from these three segments on priority. There are three major reasons that qualify IT stocks for long-term value picks: Anti-AI trade, setback to Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections, and stable Indian Rupee.”

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Gorakshkar said that FIIs are switching money from the bond market and pumping money in the emerging markets including India. So, investors are advised to look at the large-cap IT stocks, especially TCS and Infosys, because they have big exposure in the US and the European markets. After the India-EU trade deal and setbak to Donald Trump in the US Midterm Polls, these IT companies are expected to benefit from the improved trade with the US.

Infosys vs TCS: Which IT stock to buy? “Choosing between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys (INFY) depends on whether you prefer defensive scale and margins or higher dividend yields and a lower valuation multiple,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, adding, “If an investor is looking for a stable, lower-risk compounding core for your portfolio, superior free cash flow, and industry-leading operating resilience during uncertain global demand cycles, then TCS shares are most suitable. However, if an investor looking for a higher dividend income stream (~4.5%) and a slightly cheaper valuation (lower P/E ratio) relative to its earnings power, then Infosys shares are most appropriate.”

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Infosys share price target Decoding the technical chart of Infosys shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Infosys shares have strong supports at ₹1125 and ₹1112, whereas the IT major is facing a hurdle at ₹1163. On breaking above ₹1163, Infosys shares are expected to go up to ₹1200. On the lower side, if the IT stock fells below ₹1090, it may go down to 1075.”

TCS share price target Decoding the technical chart of TCS shares, Mahesh M Ojha at KC Securities said, “TCS shares have strong support at ₹2378, whereas the IT major is facing a hurdle at ₹2440. On breaking above ₹2440, TCS shares are expected to go up to ₹2500. On the lower side, if the IT stock fells below ₹2378, it may go down to 2316.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).