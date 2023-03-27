TCS vs Infosys vs HCL Tech share: Which IT stock to buy amid bank crisis in US

TCS vs Infosys vs HCL Tech share: After emergence of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, First Republic Bank collapse, Indian stock market has been under sell off stress, especially the IT companies as they have strong business in these banks and in the US. According to stock market experts, Indian IT companies in mid-cap and large-cap space generate around 40 per cent of their business from the BFSI segment in the US. As the bank crisis in US has affected BFSI segment, Indian It companies will lose good amount of business in near term. However, they advised investors to wait for the Q4FY23 results as Indian It companies will disclose their exposure in the crisis hit US-based banks.

